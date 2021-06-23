Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame plans induction of The Call band members

Three Oklahoma founding members of The Call rock band, Scott Musick, the late Michael Been and Steve Huddleston, will be inducted as members of Class 2021 into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHF).
The induction is set in Jenks at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St., on Aug. 28, which is for the 40th anniversary celebration of The Call. Members of the band scheduled to attend the induction are Musick, Huddleston, Tom Ferrier, Greg Freeman and Jim Goodwin.
The Call will perform at the induction. Also, Musick and Tulsa’s Airtight Band will perform. Call (918) 299-4924 for information.
Tickets are $10 each. The doors open at 4 p.m., and the induction presentation is at 5 p.m. Music performances start at 6 p.m.
Musick is from Tulsa, Been hailed from Oklahoma City and Huddleston is from Enid. They formed the rock band in 1980.
The band released nine studio albums over the two decades before disbanding in 2000. Their 1986 song, "I Still Believe," was covered by Tim Cappello and included in the 1987 film The Lost Boys.
Significant success came to the band with “Let the Day Begin" in 1989, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock chart. It was later used as a campaign theme song for Al Gore's 2000 Presidential Campaign.
Information: (918) 687-0800.
