Editor's Note: The following is the fifth part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it while he was hospitalized and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it and future columns as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
We were a bit late getting away and had to hurry to get to the Merkers salt mine on time as Franziska had scheduled us for an 11 a.m. tour. The cost was 20 Euros to tour. After donning gray coats and hard hats, we ventured down an elevator about 500 meters. I was unable to stand up straight and you had to constantly pop your ears. The guide suggested kissing but we opted not to partake.
At the bottom of the elevator shaft, we piled into the back of a truck. There were probably 30 in the group in all. Franziska translated the tour guide’s comments, but it was hard to pick up everything. The mines were used for the armaments industry during World War II and were also associated with the forced labor of the external camps of Buchenwald. The second stop was the “Great Bunker,” which was able to store up to 50,000 metric tons of raw salt. This chamber was about 250 meters long by 22 meters wide and is now used as a part-time concert hall. When the guide found out we were in a band, he asked if we could come someday and play in the concert hall.
The most interesting part of the mine was the “gold room,” which had a brick wall and vault door on the front and was used to store gold and currency of the German Reichsbank in 1945. Part of Patton’s 3rd Army had discovered this treasure when some local citizens informed them. Patton had a hole blown in the wall to obtain access. They soon discovered a huge stash of gold and currency (including U.S. currency). Inside, there were a number of displays set up with pictures of the U.S. Army, including photos of Ike and Patton touring the operation. The Americans were noted to give these treasures back to those who they were able to identify. There was even silver and melted down jewelry taken from those in concentration camps. The last stop was the crystal grotto discovered in 1980. It is supposedly the largest such discovery in the world. The tour concluded with a light and music show in the crystal grotto.
We returned, and after resting, went to the festival grounds to eat and do a sound check. Later we went to the saloon to play a night of bluegrass. We’ve played many festivals, private parties, banquets, etc., but usually we’re playing country if it’s a bar/honky-tonk setting such as this. Virgil played guitar and I played mainly banjo. Cliff was on bass and Cory had a single snare. As we were getting ready to start, Steve summoned John out the door. Jeff had become ill after eating and was being treated by EMS and transported to the local hospital. They thought he was having an appendicitis attack. As it turned out later, they concluded he had gas and sent him home.
We started on time and played the entire night. As we played I found it entertaining to mix up the words for the guys in the band, since no one understood much of what we were saying anyway. We quickly found out that the best crowd response was going to be from "Country Roads," "Duelin’ Banjos," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Sweet Home Alabama." There were plenty of drunks to sing along. One guy named Benny couldn’t speak much English but could sing the parts of "Duelin’ Banjos." Some younger drunks helped out with "Sweet Home Alabama." The drinking age was apparently 16, so many of the drunks were very young. After we were finished we were mobbed for autographs and CDs. I had packed some of the postcards that were printed to promote my CD and these turned out to be great items to hand out for autographs.
Stay tuned to find out what happens next during City Moon’s trip through Germany.
