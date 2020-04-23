Oklahoma Music Shop: City Moon trip to Germany, Part 6

Editor's Note: The following is the sixth part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it while he was hospitalized and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it and future columns as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
July 22, 2004, Thursday
We awoke to stormy weather. Jeff showed up at breakfast looking and feeling normal. We headed out to tour Wartburg Castle around 10 a.m., which was 90 minutes away. Jeff and Cliff stayed back at the hotel. We got our first taste of riding on the Autobahn. Virgil had the van floored, doing about 165 kph, 175 kph downhill (about 110 mph). Still, the small sporty cars were passing us like we were standing still.
We had to climb many steps to reach the entrance to the castle. Admission was 6.50 Euros. It was a guided tour and was very interesting, except the tour guide spoke only German. Franziska translated some, and they provided a written summary in English. The castle was first constructed in the 11th century. In 1521, Martin Luther resided there for 10 months after being exiled by the Pope. One lady on the tour spoke English — she was from Australia and said she was very familiar with the USA from following NASCAR.
On the way home, we had to endure Burger King one more time before arriving back at the hotel around 5:30. Jeff and Cliff had slept most of the day. After a short nap for the rest of us we returned to the festival grounds for more free food. We hung out in the saloon for a while, then Virgil and Steve left to take Franziska home and get fuel for the van.
A band called “Just Country” was playing, which had a girl that sounded pretty good, singing a number of medleys of American country songs. We saw basically the same people from the night before.
When Virgil and Steve came back to get us, John and Cory didn’t want to leave, so we left them and went to the hotel. Before going to the hotel we stopped at the Shell station for snacks and drinks. Their convenience stores were very much like ours, most of the same products but without the fountain drinks. They carried most Coca-Cola products and some Pepsi. I decided to try a hemp soft drink which featured a hemp plant on the label. It had somewhat a strange taste but when mixed with some Sprite it was pretty good.
Virgil, Cliff and I sat around outside the hotel and picked a few tunes that we needed to go over. At about 1a.m., Steve headed to the festival to retrieve John and Cory. Cliff and I accompanied him. When we got there, we immediately found Cory and Franziska, and Cory indicated he had just pulled John out of the saloon for trying to fight some Russian punk. Apparently, the punk was drunk and spilled John’s beer and then mouthed off something nobody understood. Cory thought it was best to pull him out since it was two Americans against 30 foreigners. John claimed one big German he called “Martin Luther” was backing him up. We finally convinced them to go home.
Stay tuned to find out what happens next during City Moon’s trip through Germany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.