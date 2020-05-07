Oklahoma Music Shop: City Moon trip to Germany Part 7

Editor's Note: The following is the seventh part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it while he was hospitalized and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it and future columns as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
July 23, 2004 Friday
We visited the concentration camp in Buchenwald. Between 1937 and 1945 more than 250,000 people were held captive in the camp and more than 50,000 of them died. We started our tour by watching a short historical film in a building outside of the camp. There were many buildings in the area, many built and used by the German SS. The camp was initially established to contain political opponents of the Nazi regime, social misfits, Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and homosexuals. Later, it also contained gypsies and many foreigners. Although not designated as a “death camp,” there was a crematory on site to dispose of the many dead. The grounds had been established as a museum only in the 10 years prior to our visit, since the unification of East and West Germany.
Buchenwald was originally liberated by the U.S. 3rd Army on April 11, 1945. Most of the SS troops who ran the camp had evacuated the premises in anticipation of the arrival of the U.S. troops. The U.S. soldiers were shocked at the living conditions, especially in the “Little Camp” which was sequestered inside the main camp and contained the most sickly of the prisoners. About 1,000 local residents from Weimar were brought in to tour the camp and witness the conditions. Most were unaware of the horrible treatment going on at Buchenwald. These local residents, along with German POWs, assisted in disposing of the many dead laying around and caring for the sick. Typhus was a major problem, especially in the “Little Camp.”
In July 1945, the camp was turned over to the Soviets. It served as a Soviet concentration camp until 1950. The Soviets were just as bad as the Nazis in mistreating the prisoners. There were numerous monuments and separate exhibits set up in the camp. We toured all of them, including the bath house, a large museum for the entire camp, and the crematory. The tour of Buchenwald increased my interest in World War II history, which has always been high.
After returning to our hotel for a brief rest, we ventured back to the bed and breakfast for a steak dinner and an impromptu jam session. Before dinner the owners treated us to a performance by a trio of horn players (like the ones the Swiss play that look about 12 feet long and rest on the ground). After the jam session and posing for many pictures we went to the festival grounds to catch some of the scheduled acts. The festival was packed, the crowd approaching eight to ten thousand people. Larry Schuba and Western Union was on stage, and he was singing “On the Autobahn,” a near Willie Nelson cover. Most of his songs were American covers, but he sang mostly in German. The crowd loved him, as he was a very good singer. He had a very good steel guitar player that reminded me of Tom Skinner. Upon meeting him I found out his name was also Tom.
It appeared that a thunderstorm would soon begin with thunder and lightning. The rain did begin to fall, but most of the crowd remained. The stage was covered, but Larry took the microphone and stepped forward out from the cover into the rain and removed his shirt. The crowd went crazy even though Larry looked like Chris Farley with gray hair and a beard. He ended up singing his last song to tracks, which was a very popular German folk song and then did an encore. Somewhere in there he did “Country Roads,” as every band (including us) did.
After the show, the rain continued to fall. We convinced John and Cory to leave the saloon. Between the beer and dinner at Wilford’s and the free beer backstage, Jeff and Cory were both wound up and there was a lot of shouting on the way home. Jeff and I were in the middle seat, and Jeff stood up and broke wind toward Steve, who was driving. I thought my eyeballs were going to curdle. It instantly turned the inside of the van into a major methane gas hazard and opening windows didn’t do any good.
After getting to the hotel, we ended up sitting and jamming in the lobby with some of Larry’s band and other musicians until about 3 a.m.
Stay tuned to find out what happens next during City Moon’s trip through Germany.
