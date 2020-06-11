Oklahoma Music Shop: City Moon trip to Germany Part 9

Editor's Note: The following is the ninth and final part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it while he was hospitalized and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
July 25, 2004 Sunday
John had to catch a bus to another town on Sunday before our first show. He had made plans to work the following week around Munich. We took him to a bus stop, which was pretty much deserted. A bus showed up about 10 minutes before his scheduled departure. Franzi talked to the driver, who appeared to be somewhat irritable. The bus finally moved on while we talked about how he was the only rude person we had seen on our entire trip. However, he circled the block and came back and said he would take John.
We went to the festival to play our last show, a bluegrass show at 3 p.m. We had to play duelin’ banjos for an encore again. I had worn a yellow Eskimo Joe’s hat that one kid kept motioning me to trade to him for his unattractive hat which had flames on it. I finally relented after our show only because I needed a new hat to hide in Cliff’s gear. We signed autographs and sold a number of CDs after the show. We drove our van to the stage for all our shows and then had to drive back out through the crowd. It was somewhat strange having so many people stare in the windows and wave as we drove out each time.
We went back to the hotel to pack and then back to Franzi’s home for some wine, beer and brats. Franzi’s grandparents were also there. We ended up playing a few tunes for Grandma and Grandpa and then looked at some pictures from Franzi’s trip to New Zealand. We then said our goodbyes, which was very emotional for Franzi. She had been a wonderful host and tour guide and became extremely attached to the entire band. I gave her my Oklahoma State hat that I was wearing as a memento and to also offset the OU sweatshirt that Virgil had given her.
Back at the hotel, I finished packing and then Jeff, Cliff, and Cory coaxed me to the bar again. I had taken off my shoes and had to wear my only remaining hat, which was Dusty’s cowboy hat he had loaned me. It appeared that some kind of engagement party/dinner was just ending and I got a few strange looks with the bare feet and cowboy hat. We decided it was easiest to just stay in the bar as long as we could until our departure. There was an upright piano in the corner which I went over to and began playing, “Whole lotta shakin’ going on.” I don’t play much piano, and none of those guys had ever heard me doing that, but I thought Cory and Jeff were going to cry from laughing. All the wait staff came from the kitchen to see what was going on and the only other two patrons in the bar moved their seat closer, thinking there was going to be some kind of show. The older woman of the wait staff went to the back, I thought to get someone to run us out. Instead, she came back out with one of my “Fresh off the Strings” postcards and asked me to autograph it. They finally closed up around 3 a.m.
I showered and then returned to the lobby with my luggage about 4 a.m. We all sat around a table and talked, waiting for Virgil and Steve to wake up and leave around 5 a.m. We arrived at the Frankfurt airport, and the line at the US Airways counter was very long with many traveling on our same flight to Pittsburgh. When we got near the counter a lady with two Yorkshire Terriers in a backpack was standing near me. She said she was from Duncan, Oklahoma. It was kind of nice hearing our own language again. At the gate, Cory and Cliff met an American guy wearing a cowboy hat who was actually seated in the same row on our return flight. He ended up being from the band “Molly Hatchet” and was originally from Claremore. They had played a trucker festival the night before for a crowd of about 100,000. He sat by Cory, which was convenient since Cory was the only one who knew their songs.
The flight to Pittsburgh took about nine hours. I took a Benadryl and sat by the window.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.