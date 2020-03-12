Editor's Note: The following is the third part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it and future columns as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
July 20, 2004, Tuesday
After stopping to look up directions we were headed towards the festival in Schleusingen, northeast of Frankfurt. I could only assume we were driving in the right direction. I rode in the back seat of the van with John and slept off and on. The roads appeared to be in excellent shape (a characteristic that we experienced all over Germany). After driving for an hour or so, Virgil exited the highway for our first German meal, at Burger King! The Burger King was very Americanized, but maybe cleaner. They had value meals listed in English and served Coca-Cola products. I had a double Whopper with cheese, fries and “cola.” The cola was cold, but had only a few ice cubes in it. It turned out that Burger King was the only place we were given ice in our drinks in Germany. They served their fries with sour cream and you had to ask for ketchup.
We ended up on some country roads, I think after a couple of wrong turns. I had no idea where we were or how far we were from where we needed to be. We stopped at a convenience store for drinks. Jeff bought a bottled water that tasted carbonated. I’m thankful for the Coke products and that they tasted the same as at home. After about four hours of driving the countryside we finally arrived in Schleusingen. The festival was about 2 kilometers south of town (or I think south). We stopped by the festival grounds and saw our guide/interpreter for the next few days, Franziska. Franziska, who was 19 now, had been the guide/interpreter on the band’s previous trip in 2000. We walked the festival grounds. Being Tuesday, there were only a few campers at this time. We walked toward the beach and noticed a number of topless women sunbathing. We walked the portion of the beach that was nude — there were some hideous sights from what we saw.
The festival grounds were located on Lake Bergsee Ratscher with the stage only about 20 feet from the edge of the water. You could see the nude beach in the distance from the stage. The lake reminded me very much of Clayton Lake, near where I grew up in Oklahoma. The lake was about the same size as Clayton Lake, similarly surrounded by hills of pine and spruce forests.
We ventured further South about 3 kilometers to our hotel (maybe in Burgengraff?). John and I shared room 107 on the first floor. The room appeared very clean and very plain, with two twin bed frames attached to the wall. The beds had a white fitted sheet, big fluffy pillow, and a thick white comforter that was folded up on the foot. The bathroom had only a small shower and the flusher to the toilet was built into the wall above the toilet. The back door was very unusual. It was all glass and could open conventionally, or if the knob was turned vertically, it leaned inward from the top enough for fresh air to come in, but nothing else (other than a few bugs). It stayed open one way or another the entire time we were there. There was not any air conditioning, however, only during a couple of the warmer days did it feel hot and stuffy. We never had to use the heat, but it was radiant heat, similar to what I remember in old Bennett Hall at OSU. When you entered the hallway, the lights automatically brightened. I don’t know how. Apparently this is common in Germany to equip your home with lights that automatically turn on and off as you enter and exit a room. Virgil and staff were next door, and Cory, Jeff, and Cliff had the next three rooms down the hall.
Stay tuned to find out what happens next during City Moon’s trip through Germany.
