Editor's Note: The following is the third part of a series Jim Paul Blair penned before his recent death. He wanted to make sure the Phoenix received it while he was hospitalized and asked his daughter to send it. We are publishing it and future columns as a tribute to Blair and his passion for music.
July 20, 2004, Tuesday (continued)
After a brief rest upon checking into our hotel, the band met in the hotel restaurant for dinner. They had a large table with a reserved sign specifically for City Moon/Bonham Revue. Fortunately, our guide Franziska was there to interpret the menu as we didn’t have a clue about anything. John and I ordered different items that both contained pork. Cory ordered the same as Franziska, a fish dish that came with a whole trout looking back at him. He seemed hesitant at first but ate it all. The pork I had came with eggplant and some potatoes and was very good. The other guys had steak.
We then went back to town to visit Franziska’s home and met her parents, Girt and Connie. Neither of them spoke much English, but everyone understood the standard German greeting, “Hallo.” Their home was located on a hill in Schleusingen in a neighborhood with similar homes. The homes were all of a stucco design with tile roofs, somewhat Mediterranean. We went directly to the backyard, which backed up to a wheat field. The landscaping on all homes was very impeccable and colorful. Girt’s backyard included a fountain and an outside grill built of brick. None of the windows in Germany had screens. I never entered the house, but it must have been spotless as you had to remove your shoes to enter. Girt served us cold beer in a bottle, and Connie played my “Fresh off the Strings” CD and the City Moon CD “Way Too Hot.” We left and went to the bed and breakfast in town that the guys stayed at during their last trip in 2000. The owner, Wilford, served us beer from the tap and we conversed through Franziska. They invited us back for dinner on Friday evening and indicated they had a surprise for us.
We went back by the festival grounds on the way to the hotel and spotted a portable saloon that had been set up and was busy. We went in and the bartender, Thomas, recognized us and began providing us free beer. There was a three-piece band playing American country songs. It was interesting seeing the American culture décor replicated in the saloon. It had the swinging doors and everything. There were a number of USA car tags nailed to the wall, including one from Oklahoma. When the band played “Country Roads” the whole bar sang along, although very few spoke or understood English.
Although most patrons were somewhat inebriated they were all friendly. One even offered me a drink from his flask, which he poured into a tin cup. I noticed a number of patrons with their own tin cups. His drink appeared to be some type of bourbon. I met the bass player in the band who spoke very good English. He introduced me to the other band members who also spoke good English.
The rhythm guitar player ended up being from Marietta, Ohio, and had remained in Germany after leaving the U.S. Army. Later, on Saturday, they played the main stage, adding drums, keyboard, and fiddle. Like all the bands booked at the festival, they played very good country music. As we were leaving Saturday evening to get ready for the closing show on Saturday, the guy from Marietta mentioned my name on stage during one of the tunes that he slightly changed the words to. We got to the hotel late on our first night. Franziska had ordered us to pick her up at 9 a.m. the next morning. Her Mother had suggested a tour of a salt mine in Merkers, about two hours away. It didn’t sound very interesting at first, but we decided to trust our hosts.
Stay tuned to find out what happens next during City Moon’s trip through Germany.
