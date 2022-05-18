Oklahoma National Guard mourns the loss of Pfc. Bradley N. Temple

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Pfc. Bradley N. Temple after his passing in May.
“Pfc. Temple is and always will be part of the Oklahoma National Guard family,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him.”
Temple enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in March 2021, and served at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs as a military police soldier.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway Ave., in Moore. The service will be followed by interment at the Resthaven Cemetery, 500 Southwest 104th St., in Oklahoma City.
