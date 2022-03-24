Oklahoma National Guard’s Family Program Office announces Month of the Military Child activities

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard’s Child and Youth Program with the Family Program Office has announced activities for the month of April, celebrating the Month of the Military Child.
The month is meant to celebrate military kids who are sacrificing time with their parents as they protect our country.
“We want to make sure whether you serve in the Armed Forces as Active Duty, National Guard or Reserves, your kids know that we see them and appreciate all they are to you and to us,” said Blake Davis, Child and Youth Program coordinator, Oklahoma National Guard.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Military Kids: Embracing the Journey.”
“We know that military life is a 24/7 commitment for our brave service members and their families,” Davis said. “They are continuing on an exciting journey, and we look to embrace this part of our lives together, moving forward with bravery and expectations for what lies ahead.
We want to reach out to everyone in the great State of Oklahoma and encourage you to show your support for our outstanding children and youth.”
If you would like to take part in these activities, you can do one or all of the following:
• April 15 is PURPLE UP! Day across America, where we all wear purple to recognize military children. So wear your purple and let any military kids in your life know you are standing with them!
• We have created a window decal for your business to show their support. If you would like a decal, please go to OKmilitarykids.eventbrite.com and sign up. We have a limited number of decals, so sign up quickly.
• Be creative. Come up with your own unique ways to show military kids how proud you are of them. Let’s make this April a month they will never forget.
• If you are an Oklahoma National Guard member, be sure to join our Oklahoma National Guard Child & Youth Program Facebook page and keep up to date on all the activities available to your children.
Information: Blake Davis, (405) 228-5539.
