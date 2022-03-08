Oklahoma National Guardsmen compete for title of best warrior

Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier Spc. David Jefferey, from San Jose, Costa Rica, and a member of Troop C, 1st Squadron, 180th Calvary Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, crosses the finish line of the 12-mile ruck march during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center on March 6. The competition is a three-day annual event that brings together top-tier soldiers to test their proficiency in a variety of warrior tasks and drills.