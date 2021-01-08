Oklahoma Nurses to meet virtually

The Oklahoma Nurses Association (ONA) is the professional association for all registered nurses in Oklahoma. ONA works as a community of professional nurses across all specialties and practice settings to address the issues that face nurses daily. Region 3 represents most of Northeastern Oklahoma and meets via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month.
The monthly meeting dates for Spring 2021 are: Jan. 14, Bridges Out of Poverty; Feb. 11, Simulation in the NICU; March 11, More about medical cannabis; April 8, Nurse-driven research; May 13, ONA President Shelly Wells.
Another opportunity for personal and professional development for nurses through the ONA is a virtual workshop on Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 that is open for registration: Advancing Your Idea & Creating a Successful Side-Hustle. Speakers will be Dr. Bonnie Clipper, DNP, MA, MBA, CENP, FACHE; and Claudia Perez, MHI, BSN, RN. This event offers 3.0 contact hours to attendees and is accredited by Oklahoma Nurses Association.
Part 1 of 2 will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Part 2 of 2 will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Register for this innovative two-part workshop with nurse innovation experts and learn how to define innovation, invention and improvement; advance your innovator's mindset; design thinking as framework; creating a business and plan; development of product/service pitch; identifying metrics for success.
Registration will be limited to the first 40 nurse registrants, so be sure to register now to secure your place. Registration information can be found at: https://www.oklahomanurses.org under Upcoming Events.
