OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) announced that Oklahoma received a $1.5 million Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Grant and a $450,000 grant to expand apprenticeship through innovation from the U.S. Department of Labor. The three-year statewide grants will help increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities in the state, support the participation of youth in registered apprenticeships, and provide, and promote the alignment of Oklahoma’s workforce and education systems.
“We are thrilled to be one of fourteen states selected for the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Grant,” said Don Morris, executive director of OOWD. “This grant will allow us to work with our partners to expand opportunities for Oklahomans, particularly youth, to learn the specialized skills they need to advance into a high-demand career while earning a high wage. The additional dollars to expand apprenticeship through innovation will provide opportunities for employers to build a workforce to meet their own unique business needs.”
Registered Apprenticeship opportunities are important for the economic growth and mobility of Oklahomans, nearly three-fourths of newly created jobs will require specialized training and education beyond high school by 2025.
“The economic health of our state depends on our ability to develop a strong talent pipeline,” said Sean Kouplen, secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development for Oklahoma. “Investing in Registered Apprenticeship will not only allow us to attract new business to our state, but ensure those already operating can continue to succeed and grow. At a time when Oklahomans are looking for work, these grants will allow us to increase the number of work opportunities across the state in high wage jobs that allow for the attainment of industry recognized credentials.”
Apprenticeships offer employers and jobseekers flexible pathways to building the skills needed for jobs with shortages in available talent. OOWD will work with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, and the Oklahoma State Building and Construction Trades Council to create apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities for youth ages 16 to 24 using funds from the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Grant.
The additional funds to innovate apprenticeship expansion efforts statewide will support the development of new and expanding apprenticeship opportunities for all Oklahomans in businesses across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.