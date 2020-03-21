Highway Conditions Alert for Saturday
The following highways are impacted by high water until further notice:
In Cherokee County, Oklahoma 10 is open at Hanging Rock, located approximately 15 miles north of the U.S. 62 junction.
Oklahoma 80 west of Hulbert remains closed.
Remember, during flooding conditions, motorists are reminded:
• Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
• If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.
To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call Oklahoma Department of Transportation's Road Conditions Hotline: 844-465-4997 or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at (877) 403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
