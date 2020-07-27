Oklahoma encourages its citizens to respond to the 2020 census, which is a civic duty and mandate by the U.S. Constitution. But, only 56.5% of Oklahomans have submitted their census information.
Oklahoma started sending workers to households that have not responded to the census for a nonresponse follow-up. Census takers will be wearing masks, are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance, said Paige Wilson, U.S. Census Bureau media representative for Oklahoma. Census workers can be identified by valid government ID badge which can be confirmed by Denver/Dallas Regional Census center at (800) 852-6159.
“If you’re afraid of person-to-person contact, the best way is to go ahead and self respond,” said Tish Callahan, Muskogee director of planning and community development. “There’s a pretty easy way to call in and have someone help you through it.”
The census can be submitted online, by mail or over the phone. Everyone is encouraged by the U.S. Census Bureau to take part in the once a decade population count.
The census data provides information to businesses and residents. Businesses use the data to decide where they should open new offices, factories, restaurants and stores, which could stimulate the local economy and create more jobs. Residents can use the information to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality of life and consumer advocacy.
Local, state and federal governments also use the data collected from the census. Local governments use the data to plan for public safety, emergency preparations and to determine where to build schools, libraries and parks. State legislators can redraw district lines using the census information. The federal government reallocates 435 House of Representative seats and funds are based on state population sizes.
Census information is important for state funding. The federal government allocates an estimated $675 billion to the states depending on their population. The funding goes to education, health care, infrastructure, employment programs, SNAP and over 100 other programs.
Each person counted in Oklahoma by the census will give the state approximately $1,675 per year for the next 10 years. Oklahoma’s population is estimated to be at 3.75 million, according to suburbanstats.org, which would give Oklahoma approximately $6.3 billion in funding a year for the next decade if everyone responds to the census.
Everyone is counted in the census, including children, seniors, minorities, legal and illegal immigrants, tribal communities, homeless, homeowners, renters, students and workers. The Census Bureau is legally bound to handle all data confidentially and answers are not shared with anyone, including the FBI, IRS, ICE or any other agency. It is a federal crime to break the confidentiality violation, which could result in a prison sentence, a fine or both.
What to do
Submit your census information online to 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.
Submissions
Percentage by county
Muskogee County: 52.4%
Wagoner County: 64.1%
Cherokee County: 49.8%
McIntosh County: 30%
Source: 2020census.gov
