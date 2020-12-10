As of this advisory, there are 225,453 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 5,019 cases reported in Muskogee County, and 2,413 of those are in the city of Muskogee.
3,058 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new state cases reported.
There are 35 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Three in Cotton County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Eleven in Oklahoma County, five females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,980 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 225,453
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,072,168
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,304,736
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,520
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 129
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,779
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,980
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 12.
