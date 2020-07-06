The Oklahoma Department of Health said Monday that the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is at 16,362 and there have been 399 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
From July 3 - July 5, there were four new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
• One in Noble County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group.
The department says 12.432 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.