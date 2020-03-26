Oklahoma Restaurant Association launches Keep Calm Carry Out! website

OKLAHOMA CITY —The Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA) urges Oklahomans across the state to continue to keep calm and carry out their meals from local establishments. In order to inform the public on which restaurants are providing carry out and delivery options with temporary menus, the association has launched a website called CarryOutOk.com. This website can be used by anyone in the state to view available establishments. Restaurants can also submit their hours of operation, temporary carry-out menus and any other details they need their customers to know.
In addition, the association also is working hard to inform both members and non-members on the state of the industry through daily updates.
“We continue to engage with state, local and federal officials to help address the coronavirus public health issue. We want everyone to be well-informed on what’s going on- whether or not they are a member of ours. Hospitality workers are essential to our economy and the industry’s news changes daily,” according to Jim Hopper, president of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.
Restaurants, bars and coffee shops all across the state continue to protect employees while safely providing food, beer and wine to their customers through carry out, delivery and curbside options.
“We are also in the process of tracking the total number of Oklahoma jobs lost, in order to further qualify and illustrate the economic impact that the coronavirus is having on our industry,” said Hopper. “We will fight through this.”
Remember to keep calm and carry out your meals.
