Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association launches multiple employer 401k plan

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ten states have already enacted laws requiring businesses employing 10 or more people to be part of a state-run employer retirement plan and Oklahoma may be next. Although two versions of the Oklahoma Prosperity Act failed to make it through the 2021 legislative session so far, businesses are strongly urged to prepare now for such legislation to be re-introduced next year.
To provide Oklahoma small business owners with access to a robust and cost-effective retirement savings vehicle, the Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association (ORMA) and affiliated entities are launching a closed Multiple Employer 401k Retirement Plan (MEP) for members.
“Unfortunately, many small businesses are not equipped to offer a 401k plan for their employees,” said Kiley Raper, CEO of the Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association. “The complexities of setting up a plan, regulations, liability of non-compliance and overall cost has been a barrier until now. By leveraging the power of a MEP 401k, ORMA members will be able to access these tremendous benefits in their quest for a comfortable retirement.”
When small and mid-sized businesses band together to take part in closed multiple employer 401k plans, they benefit from lower costs and the ease of centralized administration and focus on what’s important: their business.
The Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association is presenting a free webinar for business owners at 2 p.m. May 25. Space is limited so retailers are encouraged to register early. Participants will learn about the legislative proposals and the association’s closed multiple employer 401k plan.
Jim McCrory, director of group plan retirement plan sale at Lincoln Financial Distributors, will share the advantages of the MEP for employers.
“This plan is a real, attainable solution for Oklahoma businesses which could be affected by mandatory retirement plan laws,” Raper said. “We encourage retailers to join us for this free webinar to learn how to earn federal tax credits and provide your employees retirement offerings in a way previously not possible.”
Business owners can sign up for the upcoming webinar at register.oklahomaretail.org/MEP.
Employers and financial advisers can learn more information by emailing kiley@oklahomaretail.org.
