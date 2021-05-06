Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics to offer free one-day math workshops

OKLAHOMA CITY— In response to COVID-mandated virtual schooling, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) will host a series of free one-day math workshops for middle school students throughout Oklahoma. Designed for students entering grades seven through nine in fall of 2021, the goal is to help them catch up on math concepts that have proven difficult to teach in a virtual classroom.
“Remote learning is a difficult medium in which to teach complex math concepts,” said Frank Wang, Ph.D., president of OSSM and teacher of the one-day workshops. “Through the free workshops, we hope to help middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year and learn math through a fun, interactive approach. I like to wow the students with dazzling displays of mathemagics and have them exclaim and ask, ‘Whoa, Dr. Wang. How did you do that?’”
OSSM will host five one-day workshops throughout Oklahoma. Each session will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workshop for this area will be in Tahlequah on Junee 22 at Indian Capital Technology Center.
To register for the event, visit the website at ossm.edu or email linda.waters@ossm.edu.
