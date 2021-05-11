Oklahoma schools celebrate National Charter Schools Week

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Public Charter Schools Association (OPCSA) kicks off National Charter Schools Week (NSCW) May 10-15, celebrating the nearly 7,500 public charter schools and campuses across the nation.
This year's theme is National Charter Schools Week 2021: 30 Years Strong. The week highlights the role charter schools play in the lives of students and Oklahoma’s public education system.
“As we celebrate 30 years nationally, and more than 20 years of public charter schools here in Oklahoma, we are reflecting on our successes and spotlighting the students and staff who will lead us into the next 30 years,” said Chris Brewster, Santa Fe South superintendent and OPCSA president. “We are humbled by the remarkable work of charter school educators and leaders in an unprecedented year for education.”
More than 81,000 students attend public charter schools in Oklahoma.
Just like traditional schools, the state’s public charter schools are public schools that are free to attend. Charter schools are public schools that are allowed greater flexibility for greater accountability, and the students they serve must meet the same requirements as all other public school students.
Oklahoma’s public charter schools are innovative schools that put students’ needs first. Many families choose charter schools for their children because of public charters’ student-based culture.
Information: www.okcharters.org.
