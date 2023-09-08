Don’t wait, make your plans now for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This is the last total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous US until 2044. Six Oklahoma State Parks will see at least 99% totality, with three (Beavers Bend, Talimena and Wister) experiencing the full total eclipse.
Oklahoma State Parks will have some of the best locations in the country to watch the 2024 eclipse,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Get away from city lights and take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the eclipse’s totality in nature.”
Beavers Bend State Park, located in the southeast corner of the state, will see a whopping 4 minutes 15 seconds in totality, close to the longest duration of anywhere in the eclipse path.
Towering timbers, crystal clear waters and rugged terrain make this state park an outdoor lover’s paradise. Visitors to Beavers Bend State Park will enjoy hiking, biking, boating, fishing, water skiing, nature center activities, river float trips, canoeing, horseback riding and much more in addition to eclipse viewing.
This 3,482-acre park offers 47 cabins with kitchenettes, plus 393 campsites and over 50 tent sites spread over eight camping areas. To reserve your spot at Beavers Bend or one of the other parks in the path of the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse, go to TravelOK.com.
