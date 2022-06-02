OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry lifted the statewide ban Tuesday on poultry exhibitions, public sales and swap meet bans. May 31 marks 30 days since the last confirmed case of HPAI in Oklahoma.
The order was originally issued on May 1 to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which had been confirmed in a domestic poultry flock in Sequoyah County. The ban was originally set to expire July 30.
Flock owners should continue to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at www. https://ag.ok.gov/disease-alerts. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry at (405) 522-6141.
