Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain seeks talented high school students

OKLAHOMA CITY — This year’s audition process will look a little different for those vying for one of the 270 scholarships offered to attend the annual Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain (OSAI), a two-week residency program widely known as Oklahoma's premier arts experience for high school students. Auditions for the 2021 Institute are underway and are being conducted entirely online due to the continued rise in coronavirus cases. The program will be held in person, but one month later than normal, July 10-25.
To be considered, students must complete a brief online application and submit audition materials demonstrating their artistic ability. The submission requirements vary from discipline to discipline. Performing artists and filmmakers will submit a video file. Writers and visual artists will submit a digital portfolio of their work. The application portal is currently open at apply.oaiquartz.org, and all auditions must be submitted by early March.
As the state’s Official School of the Arts, OSAI provides an experience far beyond that of an ordinary arts camp. Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, college-level training and mentorship to the young artists in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra or photography. Its multidisciplinary structure sets the Institute apart, allowing students both intensive study in their chosen discipline and new exposure to unfamiliar art forms.
Every student accepted to the Institute receives a full scholarship to attend. The State Department of Education, Oklahoma Arts Council and numerous private foundations underwrite the program costs to ensure that the experience is in reach of any talented student, regardless of their financial means.
Detailed application instructions are listed on the Oklahoma Arts Institute website. Applicants are also encouraged to follow OAI's social media accounts (@oaiquartz) for tips and updates.
First, students must submit a general online application and then submit their discipline-specific audition materials by the deadline listed at oaiquartz.org/OSAI.
Information: oaiquartz.org.
