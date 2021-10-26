Youngsters can nab some Halloween candy early Saturday when Oklahoma Three Rivers Guard Dogs, completes its Candy Run at Arrowhead Mall.
"It's kind of like a trunk or treat, but we don't have trunks, we only have motorcycles," said Guard Dogs chapter vice president Tom Pryor.
The motorcycle group will begin its 10th annual Candy Run at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Oasis Church, then leave at 12:15 p.m. for a ride through Muskogee. The parade is to arrive at the west side of the mall parking lot at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Pryor said the run has grown quite a bit over the past decade.
"We have motorcycles from all over the area that join in," he said. "We have some other chapters in our organization and they're coming in from Oklahoma City. We have this year the Downed Bikers Association from Tahlequah is coming down."
Individual bikers are welcome to join, he said. "Anybody that rides a motorcycle, and they want to dress up in a costume, come out and bring a couple of bags of candy to hand out is more than welcome to come out."
Pryor said last year's candy run involved 40 to 50 motorcycles.
"We had well over 500 kids that we were passing out candy to," he said. "If the weather is decent, we get more bikes showing up; if it's cold or rainy, we don't have many showing up."
One year, more than 100 motorcycles participated.
"We all line up, anyone who wants to ride, we'll parade through town, he said. "We'll be escorted in by the Muskogee Reserve Police Department and we'll line up our motorcycles."
Pryor said Oasis Church will pass out children's coats, hats and mittens from a table at Arrowhead.
Oklahoma Three Rivers Guard Dogs is not affiliated with National Guard, but many members have belonged to the National Guard, Pryor said.
"We donate to the Oklahoma National Guard Foundation scholarship each year, "In addition to the candy run, the guard dogs participate in toy runs as well as the Candy Run, he said. "We're just a bunch of people who like to get together and ride motorcycles."
If you ride
WHO: Oklahoma Three Rivers Chapter Guard Dogs.
WHAT: Candy Run.
WHEN: Staging 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd.
If you go
WHAT: Candy Run trick or treating.
WHEN: Approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: West side of Arrowhead Mall parking lot, 501 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.