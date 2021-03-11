Oklahoma to host virtual conversation about advocacy priorities

AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss AARP Oklahoma’s advocacy work. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl and AARP Oklahoma Associate State Director of Advocacy Chad Mullen will outline this year’s advocacy priorities and take questions.
AARP Oklahoma is fighting high prescription drug costs as well as telephone scammers targeting Oklahomans. Plus, they'll explain how they're working to reduce the unnecessary use of antipsychotic drugs in assisted living centers and how they're advocating for guardianship reform.
This Facebook Live event is free, open to the public and questions are encouraged.
Join the conversation at Facebook.com/AARPOK
