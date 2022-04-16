Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline to offer eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is offering Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco a special opportunity through June 30. Beginning this week, Oklahomans who sign up for the Helpline’s All Access plan will get at least eight weeks of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and five Quit Coach calls for free.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers Oklahomans the opportunity to quit with free, personalized help. With services including individual text and email support, phone and web coaching, patches, gum, lozenges and more, the Helpline gives all Oklahomans the tools to live tobacco-free.
TSET has funded the Helpline since 2003, and since that time, more than 470,000 Oklahomans have signed up to receive services and build a Quit Plan that serves their needs.
"Over the past two years, Oklahomans have faced a lot of challenges and may find themselves struggling with old or new habits that are ultimately harming their long-term health, such as using tobacco," said Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Director Jon Hart, Ph.D. "During this time of higher stress, we’re offering some extra support as Oklahomans take the important step of living tobacco-free by temporarily increasing the number of free patches, gum or lozenges that the Helpline offers to eight weeks for everyone who needs it."
The Helpline has traditionally offered All Access enrollees two free weeks of nicotine replacement therapy. This limited time offer of eight weeks of free NRT for new All Access enrollees is scheduled to last through at least June 30.
Studies have shown that quit rates are highest for those who use at least eight weeks of NRT.
By building a plan to quit with the Helpline and fighting cravings with the NRT options provided, Oklahomans can double their chances of successfully quitting tobacco.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. You can also connect with the Helpline through Facebook or by following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
