Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline to offer eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco can now get additional support from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).
From Oct. 31 through Nov. 30, Oklahomans who register for the Helpline’s All Access plan will get at least eight weeks of additional nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. The plan also includes five calls with a quit coach. Typically, registrants are offered two weeks of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) when they register for coaching calls.
"After an effective run that inspired more Oklahomans to use the Helpline earlier this year, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is offering additional nicotine replacement therapy benefits at no cost," Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Coordinator Paola Klein said. "When coupled with the quit coach support, this represents a great opportunity for people to successfully quit tobacco."
The opportunity to receive additional nicotine replace therapy was successful in helping to increase registration to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline by 30% from April 15 to June 30, compared to the previous year. During the same time period, there was a 140% increase in the number of SoonerCare members registering for Helpline services. The Helpline also reached more first-time callers during this promotion compared to the same time in 2021.
Studies have shown that quit rates are highest for those who use at least eight weeks of NRT.
By building a plan to quit with the Helpline and fighting cravings with the NRT options provided, Oklahomans can double their chances of successfully quitting tobacco.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. You can also connect with the Helpline through Facebook or by following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
