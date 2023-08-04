Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ is expected to issue a revised list of financial institutions accused of boycotting the energy industry by the end of the month, according to state pension fund directors, and the state will likely grant exceptions for pension systems using companies accused of boycotting the fossil fuel industry, pension fund directors were told during a closed-door meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday.
Russ summoned the leaders of Oklahoma’s state pension funds to discuss implementation of the state’s Energy Discrimination Elimination Act. Oklahoma enacted the law in 2022 to crack-down on Environment, Social, and Governance investing. The practice screens investments for ethical considerations including environmental degradation and corporate leadership.
State pension fund directors and legal experts have already said they are concerned that millions of dollars in state retirement funds could be lost because of the law’s requirements.
Oklahoma is one of at least seven states to ban business with financial institutions that allegedly “boycott” the fossil fuel industry. Critics say these practices unfairly punish the fossil fuel industry, which contributes to man-made climate change through the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, heating the earth, ocean and atmosphere.
At the beginning of the meeting, Russ said the meeting was not public. No agenda was posted and no meeting notice filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Russ asked that all attorneys and journalists leave the meeting room.
“First of all, how many attorneys are in the room? How many practicing attorneys are here representing someone,” Russ asked.
Marc Edwards, who serves as general counsel for three Oklahoma pension funds that serve police officers, firefighters and other law enforcement in the state, was present and raised his hand.
Edwards told Russ he was present on behalf of Duane Michael, executive director of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System, who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting. Russ again asked him to leave.
“I hate to tell you, but you’ve got to leave,” Russ said, adding “this is not a public meeting.”
Jordan Harvey, Russ’s chief of staff, said the meeting was only for leaders of state pension systems to help implement the new law. State pension fund heads told The Frontier in May they had reached out to the treasurer’s office for guidance on implementing the law, but received little to no feedback.
“You guys have indicated you would like some direction,” Russ said. “I’m here to help. But we have to have some kind of rules for engagement and guidelines to go by.”
Some of those present pushed back, telling Russ it was important for attorneys to be present since there are many legal issues involved in implementing the law. Russ responded that the attorneys will eventually be brought in to the discussion at a future meeting, but wanted this gathering to be held out of public view so everyone involved could speak candidly.
“We want candid, interactive collaboration,” Russ told the group before asking a Frontier reporter to also leave the room. “We don’t want attorneys who can pick up parts or misquote or anything. Rule number-one was no attorneys in the room.”
Russ said implementing the requirements of the law was new ground for him as well, and many of the state pension system heads have been asking for direction in how to implement the new law.
“We’re just just trying to walk through this together,” Russ said. “I’m trying to collaborate with you guys to help us all be successful as best we can. Based on how this turns out in our discussions, and questions and answers and information that we can provide. It may be clear enough that you guys know what your path is.”
Russ later told The Frontier that the meeting was just to go over how those pension systems could implement the provisions of the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act, and that there will likely be some exceptions allowed once the new list is published.
“They just want to be on the same page, to execute the law and understand how to do that and protect the investors and the taxpayers of Oklahoma and still comply with the law,” Russ said. “I think it’s clear, I think there’ll be some exceptions that we’ll have to make and I think there’s some areas that will be much easier for them to transition to new money managers without causing any loss in the pension portfolios.”
