Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces PlusPass mobile app

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is offering another option for fast, convenient and safe tolling with the addition of the PlusPass mobile app. PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash. Drivers utilizing PlusPass will see savings of roughly 25 percent compared to PlatePay customers, as the app eliminates the costs of printing and mailing invoices.
PlusPass gives drivers who prefer to use cash the ability to take their phone to a participating retailer to load the app with up to $500. Participating retailers include CVS, Walgreens, and Family Dollar stores. PlusPass users can add money to their account as their travel needs require.
“We are excited to provide convenient options for those who prefer mobile or cash payments,” said Joe Echelle, deputy director and chief engineer of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. “The PlusPass app solves several challenges as electronic toll collection expands across the state and country. PIKEPASS is still the best rate, but our goal is to provide multiple opportunities to make paying tolls as simple as we can.”
Motorists can sign up for PlusPass by downloading the app, registering their email address and adding a picture of their license plate. The PlusPass app is free to download and is available in the Apple App store and Google Play store.
The PlusPass app was launched in 2013 and has expanded into a number of states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Washington. Eventually, OTA expects to make at least two more apps available to drivers, each one with slightly different options.
