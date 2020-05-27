Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.