Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation before the upcoming primaries have until March 31 to make those changes.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said that can be accomplished online at the OK Voter Portal — elections.ok.gov/ovp. Voters may also change party affiliation by completing a new voter registration application.
“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” Beach said. State law prohibits voters from switching parties between April 1 and Aug. 31 during any even-numbered year.
Oklahoma recognizes three political parties — Democrat, Republican and Libertarian — and has a closed primary system, which requires voters be a registered member to vote in a party’s primary election. Registered Independents may vote in Democratic Party primary.
Voter registration applications are available online at elections.ok.gov or at the Muskogee County Election Board, 400 W. Broadway.
