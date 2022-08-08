Oklahoma Watch: State’s first post-election audit completed

Oklahomans can be confident their vote in the June 28 primary election was counted correctly.
The Oklahoma State Election Board completed its first post-election audit on July 28. Thirty county election boards were instructed to tabulate a sample of ballots from one race. Three election boards counted results from two races.
There was no discrepancy between the manual audit totals and the certified election results, the election board reported early last week.
“Oklahoma has one of the most accurate and secure voting systems in the entire world,” Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a statement. “These post-election audits and the three recounts that followed the June 28 primary elections are the latest in a long line of evidence of that.”
Officials identified two issues that did not affect the election results. In Caddo County, a spoiled ballot was not disposed of properly. A provisional ballot cast in Osage County was incorrectly categorized as an Election Day vote.
With bipartisan support, Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 authorizing the state election board to conduct post-election audits. State election officials planned to begin audits in 2020 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma is one of 34 states that authorize some kind of post-election audit. Experts say the evaluations often allow officials to identify and fix any issues before the Primary Election and boost public confidence in the electoral process.
Post-election audits differ from recounts in a few key areas. Audits are generally conducted regardless of how close a particular race was and only a small percentage of ballots are recounted. For example, Comanche County election officials manually counted 354 votes cast in the Republican primary for governor.
By state law, the audit totals cannot be used to change an election outcome.
The election board plans to conduct additional audits following the Aug. 23 runoff and Nov. 8 general election date.
“Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.”
