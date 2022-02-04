Oklahoma water systems recognized for community fluoridation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced that Muskogee Water Treatment Plant has one of 11 water systems in Oklahoma that have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the year 2020.
Additionally, Tahlequah Public Works Authority – Lake Tenkiller Plant received the award.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities which achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent optimal level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water,” said Dr. Jana Winfree, Director of Dental Health Service. “Preventive dental care programs, such as community water fluoridation, make a real difference in improving the health of Oklahomans.”
Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.
A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received the award for 2020.
