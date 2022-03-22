Oklahoma youth top Agriculture Achievement Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY—Ten agricultural youth from across Oklahoma have earned top placings in the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Agricultural Achievement Contest. The contest was conducted in conjunction with the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) in Oklahoma City March 11-18. This year, AFR presented $5,000 in prizes to contestants prior to the Oklahoma Youth Expo Grand Drive March 17.
The AFR Agricultural Achievement Contest recognizes outstanding youth in Oklahoma who display exceptional showmanship skills and possess extensive knowledge of the livestock industry, including production, management, processing and end product utilization.
“As an organization, we are proud to offer development and scholarship opportunities to the youth of Oklahoma,” said AFR President Scott Blubaugh. “Our annual Agricultural Achievement contest in particular is a great way for us to support the future of Oklahoma agriculture.”
Participation in the AFR Agricultural Achievement Contest is limited to Oklahoma junior and senior high school students who exhibit an animal at OYE. Contestants participate in showmanship rounds with their OYE animal and take a written test about the livestock industry. The top 10 finalists are interviewed on their individual livestock project and the industry as a whole to determine final placing.
The 2022 AFR Ag Achievement Top Ten are:
First Place: Kaylea Taylor, Mulhall-Orlando
Second Place: Taylor McConnell, Wellston
Third Place: Kaleigh Ohl, Wellston
Fourth Place: Karson Osborn, Fort Gibson
Fifth Place: Macy Koch, Perry
Sixth Place: Dax Delozier, Adair
Seventh Place: Corbin Clark, Morris
Eighth Place: Josie Doshier, Woodland
Ninth Place: Colton Jasper, Jones
Tenth Place: Auburn Lane, Owasso
The AFR Ag Achievement Contest is just one of many AFR Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, speech contests, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities. For more information on this contest or other AFR Youth Program projects, contact AFR Youth Development Coordinator Tailor Fields at (405)218-5566 or tailor.fields@afrmic.com.
