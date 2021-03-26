Oklahomans affected by severe winter storms can upload documents for FEMA at local libraries

OKLAHOMA CITY—The State of Oklahoma and FEMA are partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and local libraries in the counties approved for federal assistance to make it easier for survivors to upload documents needed for their FEMA application for disaster aid.
The 16 eligible counties are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.
There are 83 libraries in these counties prepared to help survivors upload their documents for their FEMA registration. Survivors can also use library computers to complete or update their FEMA applications or check the status of their application.
Documents that may be needed include insurance settlement, denial letters or proof of ownership or occupancy. Examples may include:
• Merchant’s statement dated within three months before the disaster.
• Utility bills dated within three months before the disaster.
• Rent receipts dated within three months before the disaster.
• A lease/housing agreement that was in place at the time of the disaster.
• Deed, title or lease.
• Bill of sale or land installment contract.
• Mortgage payment booklet, property tax receipt or property tax bill.
• Last will and testament (along with a death certificate) naming applicant heir to the property.
•Real property structure insurance.
Find a local library in Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties by visiting https://libraries.ok.gov/disaster-assistance/.
Survivors can also contact 2-1-1 to find the nearest location available.
Appointments may be necessary to use the computer services offered at some libraries and hours of operation may vary. People with winter storm damage should register with FEMA as soon as possible by visiting http://www.disasterassistance.gov.
Homeowners and renters can also register by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners and renters. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.
