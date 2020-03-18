OKLAHOMA CITY – Tobacco Stops With Me encourages Oklahomans to participate in the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action today. The event, formerly known as Kick Butts Day, is a national day of activism that empowers youth to speak out against the tobacco industry.
Youth tobacco rates are at a 20-year high in the U.S. due to the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic, and tobacco is still the No. 1 cause of death in the nation and across the globe. In Oklahoma, one in six teens report using e-cigarettes.
“The use of JUUL, disposable vapes and other e-cigarettes is rising among teens and young adults in our state, but Oklahoma youth also have the power to educate their peers and decision makers about the harm caused by these tobacco products,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "On this Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, youth in Oklahoma and across the country will stand up to the tobacco industry and its deceptive practices so that more of their friends and peers won’t take up its addictive products.”
According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, in 2019, about one in three high school students and one in eight middle school students were current tobacco users. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco products.
Tobacco companies still spend $172 million yearly to market tobacco products in Oklahoma, particularly to youth and young adults. Companies know that if kids are addicted to tobacco by age 18, they are likely to become lifelong smokers.
Protections have been made at the federal level to prevent youth tobacco use. On Dec. 20, 2019, the president signed a law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Studies show that nine out of 10 smokers started before the age of 18. Effective immediately, this regulation is expected protect thousands of youth from ever starting tobacco.
Oklahoma youth who participate in Student Wellness Action Teams (SWAT) support the new law and are happy to let Big Tobacco Know that their products have no place in their lives.
"I love being a part of SWAT and events that take a stand against tobacco,” said Alexa Webster, Tahlequah High School SWAT member. “Tobacco 21 is a huge accomplishment, and we are celebrating that success at this year's event. My friends and I deserve to live in a community that supports our health and well-being."
The surge in youth e-cigarette use has garnered national concern. In December 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory noting that youth e-cigarette use had become a public health epidemic.
“We have evidence-based strategies to prevent tobacco use that can be applied to e-cigarettes.” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. “We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people.”
To keep youth from ever starting to use tobacco, TSET grantees partner with organizations across the state to hold events to Take Down Tobacco. In Tahlequah, Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program, will host a National Day of Action with their local SWAT. The TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County has partnered with the Cherokee County Health Department, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Tahlequah Public Schools, the City of Tahlequah, Tahlequah’s BEST Coalition, and the Cherokee County Health Services Council to make this event possible.
“I find youth engagement programs to be very important for our community,” said Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. "Youth across Cherokee County work year-round to educate their peers about the harms of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke."
Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of TSET, provides tools and information to Oklahomans so they can choose to support healthier tobacco-free environments where they live, work, learn and play. Take Down Tobacco is a project of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
More information about JUUL, disposable vapes, e-cigarettes and traditional tobacco products is available at StopsWithMe.com. Oklahomans 14 and older can also learn about the free cessation resources offered by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at OKhelpline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.