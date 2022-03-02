Oklahomans to be honored during People with Disabilities Awareness Day

Oklahomans with disabilities, their families and supporters will gather at the Oklahoma History Center on March 8 for People with Disabilities Awareness Day.
The event, which will be held for the first time at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, in Oklahoma City, is from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public.
People are encouraged to wear green to show support for the event.
For 27 years, People with Disabilities Awareness Day has been an opportunity for Oklahomans with disabilities to engage lawmakers and share their personal stories about the services that are helping them live independent lives and pursue careers.
The 2022 event will include the honoring of six individuals. Some have received services from DRS and have excelled at pursuing goals such as education, training, independent living and obtaining employment. Others have worked to assist Oklahomans with disabilities or demonstrated excellence in reporting on the journeys of Oklahomans with disabilities.
Award winners include:
Oklahoma School for the Blind Student of the Year — Elbin Carrillo
Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year — RyJan Reininger
Vocational Rehabilitation Client of the Year – Wyatt Hubbard
Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired Client of the Year – Collier Holland
State Agency Partner of the Year – Todd Loftin, Oklahoman State Department of Education
Excellence in Communication – Linda Lynn, The Oklahoman
Oklahomans are encouraged this year to reach out and share their stories with their lawmakers through making in-person appointments, calls, emails and through social media. If Oklahomans are uncertain who their lawmakers are, they can find that information by visiting http://www.oklegislature.gov/.
This year, participants are encouraged to visit the event website at www.okdrs.gov/pwdad/registration, and register for the event. Facebook users can stay up to date on the event by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Facebook page. When posting on social media, participants are asked to use #PWDAD2022 in their messages.
Follow the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services on social media including @OKDRS on Twitter and Facebook, and at @okdrs on Instagram.
Last year, DRS served 82,533 Oklahomans with disabilities with career preparation, employment, residential and outreach education, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits. The agency helps job seekers with disabilities face barriers to employment, such as inaccessible worksites, lack of transportation or the need for specialized equipment or training. For more information, visit http://www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.
