Eight Oklahomans will be honored for their achievements at the 2023 People with Disabilities Awareness Day on March 7 at the Oklahoma History Center.
The 2023 People with Disabilities Awareness Day, which brings hundreds of people with disabilities, their families and their supporters together, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the history center located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. It is the second year in a row the event will be held at the facility. The event is open to the public, and people are encouraged to wear green to show support for the event. People should eat before attending the event.
For 29 years, People with Disabilities Awareness Day is an opportunity for Oklahomans with disabilities to engage lawmakers and share their personal stories about what services are helping them live independent lives and pursue careers. This year, participants are encouraged to visit the event web site at www.okdrs.gov/pwdad/2023, and register for the event. Facebook users can stay up to date on the event by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services Facebook page. When posting on social media, participants are asked to use #PWDAD2023 in their messages.
Oklahomans are encouraged this year to reach out and share their stories with their lawmakers through making in-person appointments, calls, emails and through social media. If Oklahomans are uncertain who their lawmakers are, they can find that information by visiting www.oklegislature.gov.
The 2023 event will include the honoring of eight individuals. Some have received services from DRS and have excelled at pursuing goals such as education, training, independent living and obtaining employment. Others have worked to assist Oklahomans with disabilities or demonstrated excellence in reporting on the journeys of Oklahomans with disabilities.
Award winners include:
Oklahoma School for the Blind Student of the Year — Abigail Norton of Elmore City.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year — Aracely Murillo of Duncan.
Vocational Rehabilitation Client of the Year – Phil Dupoint of Anadarko.
Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired Client of the Year – Hannah Dangle of Edmond.
Partner of the Year – Mercy.
Excellence in Communication – 1600 KUSH-AM, General Manager Molly Payne of Cushing.
Legislators of the Year – State Sen. Paul Rosino, District 45, of Mustang and state Rep. Brian Hill, District 47, of Mustang.
Last year, DRS served 83,283 Oklahomans with disabilities with career preparation, employment, residential and outreach education, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits. The agency helps job seekers with disabilities face barriers to employment, such as inaccessible worksites, lack of transportation or the need for specialized equipment or training. For more information, visit http://www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.
