As of this advisory, there are 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours all died between March 25-May 25.
Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
There are 322 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,229
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 172,409
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 179,842
**Currently Hospitalized 156
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 962
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 322
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.