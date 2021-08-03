Oklahoma's teen drivers first in nation to participate in WorkZoneSafe.com

A partnership including Oklahoma Transportation and the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors announced is a first-in-the-nation effort for Oklahoma’s teen drivers to become “Work Zone Safe” by launching an online work zone driving safety course at the 2021 Oklahoma Traffic Safety Summit in Oklahoma City.
A voluntary, free online course, www.WorkZoneSafe.com, is now available to Oklahoma teen drivers ages 15-18 that provides additional education on how to be a Work Zone Safe driver. The course highlights four key areas of work zone safety to ensure teen motorists are as prepared as possible to navigate these different highway situations. Those areas include the need to wear seat belts and to put away distractions, the meaning of various work zone signage, an overview of safe work zone practices, and reminders from highway workers and their families.
“Far too often the first time a new driver learns how to navigate a work zone is when they find themselves driving through one. We ask that Oklahoma’s teen drivers join us in this important effort to be a Work Zone Safe driver so that everyone makes it home safely,” said Oklahoma Transportation Chief Engineer Brian Taylor.
In the past five years, 83 motorists — including two highway workers — were killed in Oklahoma work zone crashes while 1,398 people were injured in more than 7,725 collisions statewide. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of teen fatalities in the United States.
www.WorkZoneSafe.com was created by Oklahoman Tom Robins, president of Solid Foundation Consulting, as a program to engage teens on the importance of being a Work Zone Safe Driver while being rewarded for their commitment.
Oklahoma Transportation has contracted with Solid Foundation Consulting providing the funding to give Oklahoma teens the opportunity to participate in www.WorkZoneSafe.com and become Work Zone Safe Drivers.
Teens who successfully complete the course are entered each month by WorkZoneSafe.com to win a $500 Oklahoma 529 Educational Scholarship provided by the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.
“The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors is excited to support this first-in-the-nation program with a monthly opportunity for Oklahoma’s teen drivers to win a $500 educational scholarship. Having new teen drivers learn how to be Work Zone Safe is a win for everyone who works and drives on Oklahoma’s roads,” said Bobby Stem, AOGC president.
Learn more and enroll to become a Work Zone Safe Driver at www.WorkZoneSafe.com.
