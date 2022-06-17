Oklahoma's top tourism entities honored during RedBud Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) held its annual RedBud Awards at the Oklahoma History Center on June 14, and several organizations in the Muskogee area were honored. Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry.
Emceed by Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Jenifer Reynolds, 37 awards were given in 17 categories. The awards recognize Oklahoma's top tourism attractions, events, programs and organizations for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry.
“This year’s RedBud Award submissions were highly competitive,” said Debra Bailey, OTIA President and CEO. “With travel picking back up, each submission is an example of why Oklahoma is a perfect travel destination and we are thrilled to be honoring these entries.”
Competition entries must have been produced, published, broadcast or held between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021. All entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value and overall creativity.
The winners include:
Best Social Media Campaign
RedBud: Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism - Visit Cherokee National Virtual Video Series
Best Overall Marketing Campaign – (Small Budget Organization)
Redbud: Tour Tahlequah – Tour Tahlequah Marketing Campaign
Outstanding New Attraction
Merit: Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism – Cherokee Nation History Museum
Outstanding Temporary Exhibit
RedBud: Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism – Sequoyah: An American Icon
Outstanding New Event
RedBud: Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism – Cherokee Syllabary Bicentennial
Best Pandemic Related Campaign
Merit: Visit Muskogee – Depot Green District: Summer Fun 2021
Founded in 1987, the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) was formed primarily to provide tourism education and lobby on behalf of the tourism industry as well as support the efforts of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in its funding of the State's tourism promotion campaign. In 1992, OTIA developed an alliance with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association to provide administrative services and support membership education initiatives statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.