An Okemah man was found guilty by a federal jury of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and felon in possession of a firearm.
Dustin Kyle Marris, 33, also was acquitted on one count of assault with intent to kill in Indian Country.
The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdicts. Based on the jury’s verdicts, the defendant is facing over 10 years of imprisonment.
Evidence was presented that on or about Nov. 9, 2020, the victim, a deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Marris for speeding. Marris fled from the deputy, and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Shortly after the pursuit began, Marris leaned out the driver’s side door, pointed a handgun at the victim, and fired three or four shots. Marris, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Within a few minutes, Marris crashed his car into a ditch and fled on foot. Law enforcement pursued Marris but were unable to locate him. The following day, officers located and arrested him. During a search of Marris, officers found four baggies of methamphetamine weighing 49.38 grams.
The guilty verdicts resulted from an investigation by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Marris was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Special Assistant United States Attorney Nathaniel Walters and Department of Justice Criminal Division Organized Crime and Gang Section Trial Attorney Brian Lynch represented the United States.
