An Okmulgee man died after crashing the truck he was driving in Muskogee County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Paul Brown, 78, died at the scene from massive injuries, the OHP trooper states in his report.
According to the report, the crash happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday on Oktaha Road, 1.5 miles south of U.S. 69, approximately 2 miles north of Summit. Brown was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup northbound, drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree. Brown was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
