Okmulgee man pleads guilty to shooting man with black powder pistol

An Okmulgee man pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting a man with a black powder pistol, states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Ronald Weslee Spears, 58, entered a guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury In Indian Country, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
On Nov. 24, in Okmulgee, Spears shot B.P. in the hip with a black powder pistol. As a result of being shot, B.P. suffered extreme physical pain, was at risk of death, and required hospitalization for several days. The shooting took place within the territorial boundaries of the Muskogee Creek Nation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The victim, B.P., is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Okmulgee Police Department and the FBI.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will follow the completion of the report.
