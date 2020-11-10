okPORK provides Warner educator with Ag in the Classroom Grants

OKLAHOMA CITY — Each year, the Oklahoma Pork Council works with Oklahoma’s Ag in the Classroom program to provide teachers with grant money to purchase supplies needed to teach Ag in the Classroom curriculum. Teachers can request up to $500 for supplies. This fall, six teachers were the recipients of the Fall 2020 Ag in the Classroom grants provided by okPORK in the amount of $2,870.27.
The funds were used to purchase supplies such as recipe ingredients, craft items, gardening supplies and library books to help teach the Ag in the Classroom curriculum. With the help of these lessons, students will learn more about the diverse agriculture in Oklahoma and the importance of agriculture in our lives.
“We are so excited to see Oklahoma educators apply agriculture to their lesson plans through Ag in the Classroom grants,” said Paige Endres, communications specialist at okPORK. “We look forward to following along their journey and see what students will learn throughout these fun projects their teachers have planned.”
Bobbie Hummingbird is a second- and third-grade teacher at Warner Elementary in Warner. Hummingbird’s project will focus on foods and nutrition, starting with foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving. Students will compare how traditional Thanksgiving foods relate to the history, culture and agricultural crops in Oklahoma. This project plans to provide students with correct agricultural facts through the purchase of agriculturally correct library books.
Other educator receiving grants are Areen James, an extension educator in Texas County; Beth Sprague, a third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic school in Oklahoma City; Connie Copenhaver, a sixth-grade teacher at Kingsgate Elementary in Oklahoma City; Jennifer Crosthwait is a pre-k and kindergarten teacher at Skyline Elementary in Stillwater; Johnnie Keel, the gifted resource coordinator at Truman Elementary in Norman.
The Oklahoma Pork Council, a farmer-led organization, represents the interests of all Oklahoma pig farmers. Partially funded by federally collected checkoff dollars, okPORK promotes pork and pork products, funds research, and educates consumers and producers about the pork industry. For more information about this or any other programs of okPORK visit www.okpork.org or call (405) 232-3781.
