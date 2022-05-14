Oktaha awarded grant for bridge, road work

The Town of Oktaha has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $129,600 from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Community Revitalization program, Representative Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, announced this week.
"This is a great example of multiple units and levels of government working together to address the needs of rural communities," Frix said. "Now more than ever, it's critical for state, county, and local collaborations to provide solutions for our common constituents."
Altogether, this is part of a $260,000 project with the CDBG funds to be leveraged with a combination of local funds; $50,000 from a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Grant from Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) the town was awarded last fall; and $75,000 from Muskogee County.
The project entails the replacement of two bridges. Jeannetta Street and Cemetery Road each will have their deficient bridge replaced while Cemetery will also receive approximately 3/4 of a mile of asphalt overlay.
Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke has been working with the Oktaha Town Council to address drainage and street issues in the town the past few years.
"This is the logical next step in a long-range plan of improving the streets and roads throughout the town," Doke said. "Ineffective drainage of these two bridges is a major contributing factor to the town's inadequate drainage system. And beyond that, we believe it's a potential safety issue with the number of school buses and cars that traverse these bridges, which have begun to show signs of distress daily. We're happy to assist the town with funding for this project."
The grant application was prepared by EODD, whose principal offices are located in Muskogee, on behalf of the Town of Oktaha and with the assistance of town and county officials. The town also has chosen EODD to perform the grant administration for the project. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.
