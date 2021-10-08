The Oktaha High School Band, "The Roar of the Tigers," won top honors in the Oklahoma City State Fair Parade on Sept. 20. The band won Class 3A Champion out of 18 bands and won Grand Champion Small School Division out of 41 bands in that competition. The band will compete again on Oct. 30 in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade.
Oktaha band wins top honors
