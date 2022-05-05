Oktaha Bands schedule spring concert

Come celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer by enjoying some great music! The Elementary, High School Concert and High School Jazz Bands have scheduled their “Spring Fling” Concert for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be held in Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium. There is no admission, but donations will be taken at the door. In addition to the concert, the Band Queen will be crowned and students will receive individual awards.
Music from the genres’ of movie themes, Latin, jazz, Native American, marches and Classical Style will be performed.
