Oktaha drum major wins award

Lidia Galliton

 SUBMITTED

Lidia Galliton, drum major for the Oktaha High School Tiger Band, won Second Place Drum Major in Class 3A at the Oklahoma City State Fair Parade on Sept. 20. She placed ahead of 16 other drum majors in her class. She will lead the band in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you