Lidia Galliton, drum major for the Oktaha High School Tiger Band, won Second Place Drum Major in Class 3A at the Oklahoma City State Fair Parade on Sept. 20. She placed ahead of 16 other drum majors in her class. She will lead the band in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade.
Oktaha drum major wins award
Connie Lorene Gaines, 68, left Sunday, October 3, 2021. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and her Farewell on Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Timmie Lee Coleman, 37, resident of Summit, left us September 23, 2021. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Memory, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Worship Community Center.
Brenda Joyce Watson, 80, resident of Florissant, Missouri, formerly of Muskogee, left us September 23, 2021. Visitation Monday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Funeral Tuesday, 11:00 AM, St. Mark Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Retired), 87, of Checotah, OK, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Services pending.
