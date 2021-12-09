The drumline of the Oktaha High School Tiger Band, the "Roar of the Tigers," won first place in Class 3A in the Oklahoma City State Fair Parade. This is the first time in 10 years the drumline has placed at the parade and the first time in the history of the school to win first place. Members are, from left: Jaxon Bales, Chloe Bushk Andrew Lee, Madison Richardson, Jayk Ramsey, Logan Grady and Dalton Short. Not pictured: Judah Lawson.
Oktaha drumline wins first place
- Submitted by Jerry Cooper
